News to Know for Dec. 11

Today is Thursday, and the weekend is starting early for Tampa Bay sports fans. The Bucs face the Falcons tonight at Raymond James, and instead of the usual midday Sunday heat, Meteorologist Ally Blake says it’ll get pretty chilly once the sun goes down. So bring a jacket if you’re heading to the game, and honestly, even if you're not, set one out for tomorrow morning.

News to Know

Florida's drone program to stop school shooters draws mixed reactions from Parkland families: Tony Montalto and Debbie Hixon, both members of Stand with Parkland, shared their concerns about the program with Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone.

FDA lowers infant cochlear implant age as infants across Tampa Bay area receive care: Dr. Loren Bartels tells reporter Blake Phillips how the change at the federal level, lowering the maximum age for infants, will help babies get the care they need.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see a cooler start to the day and expects most areas will struggle to hit the 70s this afternoon with the dry front.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The FTC has been receiving an increasing number of complaints about debt collectors. It can be a big problem for so many people who find themselves behind on bills. That's why it's important to know your rights, including what debt collectors can and cannot do. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury explains why it’s essential to know your rights to protect yourself.

Susan Solves It: Debt collection calls spike

Lightning's third game in a row on the road

After a four-game losing streak, the Bolts turned their luck in a big way, scoring six goals in Tuesday night's win against the Canadiens.

The road trip continues tonight in Newark when the Bolts face off against the New Jersey Devils. The Lightning are 1-1-0 against the Devils this season, and the Bolts will look to start strong and fast once again to start abother win streak.

The puck drops at the Prudential Center at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 11

Go see the Bucs take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $75

Kick up your boots for line dancing lessons in the backyard at Keel Farms and dance the night away under the stars.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Bring your mat for an energizing, core-focused Pilates workout in the park with BODYBAR Pilates.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



