News to Know for Dec. 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you haven't stepped outside yet, I'd recommend finding your heaviest jacket before venturing out into the cold. Meteorologist Ally Blake says temperatures will drop even further tonight, with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect for all of us starting at midnight. Luckily, most of us won't be out around midnight this evening, unless of course you're celebrating the new year a day early.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Today will be chilly and windy with temperatures taking a tumble overnight. Meteorologist Ally Blake says a Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect starting at midnight.

Susan Solves It

FDA drops asbestos-in-talc testing rule, raising consumer health concerns. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking product labels carefully and opting for talc-free items to reduce health risks.

Susan Solves It: Cosmetic Safety

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 30

Experience the gripping story of friendship, loyalty, and survival with a live performance of The Outsiders .

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $377

. Celebrate football spirit with festive floats, marching bands, and team pride at the ReliaQuest Bowl Parade & Pep Rally.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave, Ste E-109, Tampa Cost: Free

Savor great food and drinks while mingling in style at The League Hospitality Nights at 1983.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa Cost: By Order



