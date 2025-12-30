News to Know for Dec. 30

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Tuesday, and if you haven't stepped outside yet, I'd recommend finding your heaviest jacket before venturing out into the cold. Meteorologist Ally Blake says temperatures will drop even further tonight, with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect for all of us starting at midnight. Luckily, most of us won't be out around midnight this evening, unless of course you're celebrating the new year a day early.
Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.
News to Know
- Florida's black bear hunt ends: Some hunt, others opt out: With the hunting season officially over, reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke to one person who participated in the hunt, and another who was selected but chose not to participate.
Shark steals the show off Honeymoon Island in once-in-a-lifetime sighting: Charter captain Jordan Sandlin, owner of ClearWake Watersports, told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills he believes the visitor was a juvenile great white.
- Bucs' coach Tom Moore meets with Iowa football team ahead of Reliaquest Bowl: Moore was a member of the 1958 Iowa national championship team. Reporter Kyle Burger previews tomorrow's Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
- Trump, Netanyahu meet on Gaza war, warn Iran over nuclear ambitions: The meeting came as the U.S. pushes to advance a U.S.-brokered Gaza peace agreement from phase one to phase two.
WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.
Today's Weather Outlook
Today will be chilly and windy with temperatures taking a tumble overnight. Meteorologist Ally Blake says a Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect starting at midnight.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
FDA drops asbestos-in-talc testing rule, raising consumer health concerns. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking product labels carefully and opting for talc-free items to reduce health risks.
Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Experience the gripping story of friendship, loyalty, and survival with a live performance of The Outsiders.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
- Cost: $377
- Celebrate football spirit with festive floats, marching bands, and team pride at the ReliaQuest Bowl Parade & Pep Rally.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 1600 E 8th Ave, Ste E-109, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Savor great food and drinks while mingling in style at The League Hospitality Nights at 1983.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa
- Cost: By Order
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.