Florida's black bear hunt ends: Some hunt, others opt out

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's first black bear hunting season in 10 years officially concluded Sunday, running from December 6 through 28 and drawing both participants and protesters.

Of the 172 people selected through a lottery system from more than 163,000 applications, some chose to hunt while others opted out to spare bears' lives.

Chuck Echenique, who participated in the hunt, said the experience was meaningful after years of advocacy work.

"Having spent so much time working to get this hunt open, and not having participated in the first one, it was special for me," Echenique said.

However, Bruce Hall, who was selected but chose not to participate, took a different approach.

"I haven't used it, and the reason why is because, you know, I wanted to save a bear," Hall said.

More than 30 people in the Tampa Bay viewing area were selected to participate in the hunt. Echenique, who submitted about 40 applications but wasn't selected, helped two friends who were chosen. One of them, Awtrein Thorn of Riverview, tagged a nearly 300-pound bear.

Echenique emphasized that hunting involves strict conservation principles and regulations.

"The thing that most people don't understand about hunting is it's not about the kill. It's not about decimating populations. Hunters among everybody else want to see the animals survive and thrive," Echenique said.

He said the harvest process requires immediate reporting and collection of biological data.

"You have to do the harvest reporting on your phone immediately before you move it. Then you have to remove it from the woods and call the FWC line and have their biologist meet you to be able to get all the data that they need from it," Echenique said.

Local hunter Jeffrey Nemeth of Inverness harvested a 500-pound bear during the season. Another hunter, Nathaniel Miller, hoped to tag a bear but was unsuccessful by the season's end.

The debate continued even after the season concluded. Hall expressed concerns about transparency and data validity.

"I'm glad it's done with. I hope we're going to get real valid data out of this, and that the FWC is going to be transparent with the people of Florida," Hall said.

Hall referenced the controversial 2015 bear hunt as a cautionary example.

"They had like over 300 bears killed in two days," Hall said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the hunt was necessary because Florida is home to more than 4,000 black bears. Hall questions that data and advocates for preventive measures.

"People really need to get the trash proof bear containers, and bears aren't going to come around," Hall said.

The FWC has not yet released updated harvest numbers or provided an official statement about the hunt's conclusion.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.