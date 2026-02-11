News to Know for Feb. 11

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it halfway through the week. Luckily, we all woke up to slightly warmer temperatures this morning, and today will be the day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we may see some rain on Thursday and Friday, so when you put away your winter coat be sure to grab an umbrella.

News to Know

Investigators searching a location in Arizona in disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A person was detained for questioning Tuesday in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, hours after the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked person wearing a handgun holster outside Guthrie’s front door the night she vanished from her Arizona home.



2 Pasco schools push back start time due to heavy smoke from wildfire: Students at River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School in Pasco County don't have to get to class until 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday. WFTS

Fort Meade commissioners hear more public concerns over proposed data center: Reporter Chad Mills spoke with residents at a Fort Meade City Hall on Tuesday night, as they filled the commission chamber to voice concerns about how the project could impact the city’s future.



Reporter Chad Mills spoke with residents at a Fort Meade City Hall on Tuesday night, as they filled the commission chamber to voice concerns about how the project could impact the city’s future. Long-awaited dredging begins at John’s Pass in Madeira Beach: Cheryl Gauthier told reporter Erik Waxler that visiting John’s Pass and spotting dolphins has become a yearly tradition, and conditions are improving.



Today's Weather Outlook

Cloudy skies with morning temps in the 50s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says today's warmer start is due to an approaching storm system.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa bay 28 weather Feb 11, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

OpenAI will begin showing ads to some U.S. ChatGPT users, sparking debate over trust, transparency, and the cost of using AI services. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises viewers to be aware of potential fees and advertising influences when using AI tools, and to stay informed about consumer protections being discussed by lawmakers.

Susan Solves It: AI Ads

Daly Discoveries

Hillsborough County students serve as food critics to select school lunch and breakfast menu options. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to the annual event, which gives kids the power to pick K-Pop Tacos or Rockin' Butter Chicken.

Hillsborough County students turn food critics to pick school menu options

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 11

Showcase your skills and enjoy competitive fun in a soccer experience for players of all levels.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 4601 E Busch Blvd, Tampa Cost: $16

Watch an unforgettable screening of The Last Black Man in San Francisco and experience its powerful storytelling on the big screen.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Enjoy a romantic evening in Tampa’s Channel District with special offerings designed to make date night unforgettable.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 114 N 12th St, Tampa Cost: Free



