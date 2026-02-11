2 Pasco schools push back start time due to heavy smoke from wildfire

Students at River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School in Pasco County don't have to get to class until 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Classes will start three hours late on Wednesday due to smoky conditions from a nearby fire. Pasco County school district officials said a fire in the Starkey area prompted the delay after Emergency Management warned that early-morning smoke could be significant, depending on overnight conditions. A helicopter has been making water drops from nearby ponds to help combat the blaze.

Both schools will end at the regular 1:30 p.m. dismissal, with an adjusted bell schedule.

Families will receive separate updates from transportation regarding adjusted pick-up times.