Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

2 Pasco schools push back start time due to heavy smoke from wildfire

Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

Students at River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School in Pasco County don't have to get to class until 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Classes will start three hours late on Wednesday due to smoky conditions from a nearby fire. Pasco County school district officials said a fire in the Starkey area prompted the delay after Emergency Management warned that early-morning smoke could be significant, depending on overnight conditions. A helicopter has been making water drops from nearby ponds to help combat the blaze.

Both schools will end at the regular 1:30 p.m. dismissal, with an adjusted bell schedule.

Families will receive separate updates from transportation regarding adjusted pick-up times.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.