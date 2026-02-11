MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A long-awaited dredging project by boaters and business owners is finally underway at John’s Pass, a major waterway in Pinellas County that officials say has become increasingly dangerous over the years.

Sand buildup next to the John’s Pass Bridge has narrowed the channel, creating fast-moving water and safety concerns for boats and swimmers. The problem worsened after two hurricanes hit the area in 2024.

WATCH: Long-awaited dredging begins at John’s Pass in Madeira Beach

John’s Pass dredging begins

For Cheryl Gauthier, visiting John’s Pass and spotting dolphins has become a yearly tradition. She said conditions are improving.

"Oh, it's much cleaner than it was last year at this time. They took all the sand away."

The buildup of sand has turned one of the county’s busiest waterways into a tight squeeze, prompting repeated calls for dredging. Many in the area say they are relieved to finally see work begin.

Stephanie Berry, who owns Woody’s Water Sports, said the inlet needs a certain depth to function properly and that dredging benefits everyone who depends on the waterway.

"We are hoping for a really, really good year. People love this area. And this is the type of area that people go to every single year, and they are just distraught that they didn't get to come this year, and most of us have kept our water lines so we can tell them our story," Berry said.

City leaders say the project should also address another ongoing safety issue. Areas near the pass are often mistaken for swimming beaches despite strong and fast-moving currents.

"People go down there, and the kids get in the water and start swimming, not realizing that the water and the current can move so quickly here inside John's Pass. It's the number one water rescue location in the entire region," said Dylan Hubbard, co-owner of Hubbard's Marina.

The dredging is expected to take about three months and bring the pass to a depth of 10 to 12 feet. Once completed, officials say boat traffic should move more safely and smoothly, ahead of the busy spring season.

Gauthier said she is already enjoying the improvements while escaping winter weather back home in New Hampshire.

"It's like -13 degrees. And I'm so sorry that those people are there. But I'm so happy I'm here."



