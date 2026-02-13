News to Know for Feb. 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we've finally made it to the weekend. If you're looking for something to do this weekend or need some inspiration for Valentine's Day plans, there's plenty of action happening across the Tampa Bay area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see sunny weather all weekend, so whatever you have planned will definitely not require a jacket.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Another foggy morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see highs near 80 once the fog clears, as we head into a dry weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 13, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new executive order bans large investors from buying single-family homes to rent out, aiming to curb high housing prices and expand homeownership opportunities. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homebuyers to watch for changes in available inventory and legal challenges that could impact both housing prices and rental costs in the coming months.

Susan Solves It: Investor Home Ban

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 13

Create a beautiful heart-shaped wreath with friends in a hands-on Galentine’s crafting workshop.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $55

Design your own custom sneakers with My Mancini at a creative experience hosted at Armature Works.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: $750

Sip martinis and enjoy a fun, pampering tox treatment during a Galentine’s Day celebration.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 401 E Jackson St, Tampa Cost: $10



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.