News to Know for Feb. 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Friday, and we've finally made it to the weekend. If you're looking for something to do this weekend or need some inspiration for Valentine's Day plans, there's plenty of action happening across the Tampa Bay area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see sunny weather all weekend, so whatever you have planned will definitely not require a jacket.
Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.
News to Know
- Proposed 7,602-home development could double the population of Hardee County: Reporter Chad Mills breaks down a massive new housing development proposal in one of Florida’s most rural counties, which is already drawing strong reactions from residents.
FBI ups reward to $100K in search for Nancy Guthrie, shares new details on suspect: Authorities believe the 84-year-old’s kidnapper is a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10” tall, of average build, and carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack.
- Sarasota medical clinic CEO among those killed in Sarasota shooting in Amberlea neighborhood: On Feb. 10, five people dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.
- 'Should never happen in Florida waters': 1 in 25 Florida manatees killed by ingested plastic: Analysis: Reporter Blake Phillips went to a press conference held by the Ocean Conservancy group. The group warns that plastic pollution is threatening Florida’s beach communities, including manatees, sea turtles, seabirds, dolphins, and whales.
WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.
Today's Weather Outlook
Another foggy morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see highs near 80 once the fog clears, as we head into a dry weekend.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
A new executive order bans large investors from buying single-family homes to rent out, aiming to curb high housing prices and expand homeownership opportunities. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homebuyers to watch for changes in available inventory and legal challenges that could impact both housing prices and rental costs in the coming months.
Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 13
- Create a beautiful heart-shaped wreath with friends in a hands-on Galentine’s crafting workshop.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- Cost: $55
- Design your own custom sneakers with My Mancini at a creative experience hosted at Armature Works.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
- Cost: $750
- Sip martinis and enjoy a fun, pampering tox treatment during a Galentine’s Day celebration.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 401 E Jackson St, Tampa
- Cost: $10
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.