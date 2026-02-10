Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shooting investigation underway in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting at 4822 Fallcrest Cir. in Sarasota.

SCSO said on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) as of 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Earlier in the afternoon, SCSO was telling the public to avoid the area after posting, "there will be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Rd. and Mcintosh Rd. Please avoid the area."

Tampa Bay 28 is headed to the scene to bring you the latest.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

