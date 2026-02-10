Shooting investigation underway in Sarasota: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting at 4822 Fallcrest Cir. in Sarasota.

SCSO said on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) as of 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday, there is no threat to the public at this time.

There is no threat to the public at this time. — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) February 10, 2026

Earlier in the afternoon, SCSO was telling the public to avoid the area after posting, "there will be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Proctor Rd. and Mcintosh Rd. Please avoid the area."

