NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

News to Know for Feb. 19

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we’ve almost made it to the weekend. Meteorologist Greg Dee says our next cold front rolls in Sunday, making Saturday the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the last of the warm weather. That’s great news if you’re running the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Saturday. And if you’re racing Sunday, you’ll likely beat the cooler air before temperatures drop later that evening

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Patchy fog this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 19, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

USPS changes to postmarking mail could cause last-minute tax filers to miss the IRS deadline and face penalties. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises mailing tax returns early, using certified mail, or requesting a manual postmark to ensure the IRS receives them on time.

Susan Solves It: Postmark Changes

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 19

  • Discuss Craig Pittman’s “Welcome to Florida: True Tales from America’s Most Interesting State” with fellow book lovers in a club setting.
    • When: 10:30 a.m.
    • Where: 801 Water St, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Browse unique goods and tasty treats from local vendors at the Heights Local Market.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 5023 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Sing your heart out to your favorite K-pop hits during a festive Lunar New Year karaoke celebration.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

