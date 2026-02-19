News to Know for Feb. 19

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we’ve almost made it to the weekend. Meteorologist Greg Dee says our next cold front rolls in Sunday, making Saturday the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the last of the warm weather. That’s great news if you’re running the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Saturday. And if you’re racing Sunday, you’ll likely beat the cooler air before temperatures drop later that evening

News to Know

Former Prince Andrew arrested in misconduct probe linked to Epstein: Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor's former home, said it was "assessing" reports that the former Prince Andrew sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.



Wauchula man charged with second-degree murder in death of 18-year-old woman: An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a Wauchula home, and police have charged a 31-year-old man with second-degree murder. WFTS

'It's really disheartening:' Pinellas families still waiting for state help to elevate their homes: In Redington Shores, Pauline Daninos told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills how she has been coping with the ups and downs of that reality for months.



Free Hillsborough County program helped COVID survivor launch title company, now accepting spring applications: Business consultant Shawn Ferguson told reporter Jada Williams the program often has waiting lists for each cohort due to growing awareness of the structured pathway it provides for entrepreneurship.



Today's Weather Outlook

Patchy fog this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

USPS changes to postmarking mail could cause last-minute tax filers to miss the IRS deadline and face penalties. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises mailing tax returns early, using certified mail, or requesting a manual postmark to ensure the IRS receives them on time.

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 19

Discuss Craig Pittman’s “Welcome to Florida: True Tales from America’s Most Interesting State” with fellow book lovers in a club setting.

When: 10:30 a.m. Where: 801 Water St, Tampa Cost: Free

Browse unique goods and tasty treats from local vendors at the Heights Local Market.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5023 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Cost: Free

Sing your heart out to your favorite K-pop hits during a festive Lunar New Year karaoke celebration.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



