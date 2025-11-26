City of Tampa set to host 49th Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is set to host the 49th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend in February 2026.

The annual event takes place on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, and includes four race distances, four challenges and a dog walk that takes runners on a waterfront course on Bayshore Boulevard.

Race distances:



PGDC 15K

PGDC 5K

Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

Publix Gasparilla 8K.

Race challenges:



Michelob Ultra Challenge (15K, 5K, Half Marathon, and 8K)

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Challenge (15K and Half Marathon)

Michelob Ultra Infusion Challenge (15K and 8K)

and the Michelob Ultra Zero Challenge (5K and 8K)

The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the youth charitable organizations and youth running-related and high school programs, per the organization's website.

