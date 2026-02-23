News to Know for Feb. 23

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and after a busy weekend, we're waking up to cold temperatures in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see the coldest temperatures this week on Tuesday morning, so make sure you grab your one winter coat back out of the back of your closet.

News to Know

Snowfall intensifies in Northeast, with many stuck at home under blizzard warnings and travel bans: Millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. were stuck at home under road travel bans and blizzard warnings Monday



'I think this is great': Tampa businesses happy about Supreme Court ruling striking down Trump tariffs: Local business owners told reporter Annette Gutierrez they're optimistic about potential price relief. WFTS

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine: Organizers told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez the rally was held in solidarity with Ukraine and to remind the public of the toll the war continues to take.



Rosina recalls nearly 9,500 pounds of frozen meatballs sold nationwide: Rosina Food Products, Inc. is recalling about 9,462 pounds of fully cooked frozen meatball products that may contain metal fragments.

Today's Weather Outlook

Cold weather is back in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see the coldest temperatures this week on Tuesday morning.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Monday, Feb. 23

Explore Tampa’s scenic spots and hidden gems while completing a city-wide scavenger hunt filled with challenges.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99

Play bingo with a musical twist where songs replace numbers, bringing a lively spin to this classic game.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Discover a curated collection of works celebrating 35 years of women in print at USF Graphicstudio.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free



