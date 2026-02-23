Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News to Know for Feb. 23

AP Photo/Pamela Hassell
Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and after a busy weekend, we're waking up to cold temperatures in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see the coldest temperatures this week on Tuesday morning, so make sure you grab your one winter coat back out of the back of your closet.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Cold weather is back in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see the coldest temperatures this week on Tuesday morning.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Monday, Feb. 23

  • Explore Tampa’s scenic spots and hidden gems while completing a city-wide scavenger hunt filled with challenges.
    • When: 8 a.m.
    • Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
    • Cost: $12.99
  • Play bingo with a musical twist where songs replace numbers, bringing a lively spin to this classic game.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: Free
  • Discover a curated collection of works celebrating 35 years of women in print at USF Graphicstudio.
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa
    • Cost: Free

