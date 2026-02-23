ST. PETE, Fla. — Locals in St. Petersburg rallied Sunday to mark four years since Russia’s attack on Ukraine and call for the country’s freedom.

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine

The local branch of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America held the event outside the Dalí Museum. Participants waved Ukrainian flags and carried signs to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict overseas.

Organizers said the rally was held in solidarity with Ukraine and to remind the public of the toll the war continues to take.

"We're frustrated because we come from the humanitarian aspect of it — we understand politics, but people are dying. People are losing power they have no heat, no water and that's a humanitarian crisis and so we need our skies to be closed. I know world leaders are talking about it, but talk is cheap. We need it now - we need action now," said Luba Dackiw, with the Ukrainian National Women's League of America.

The gathering came the same day explosions struck Ukraine, killing at least one person and injuring dozens.



