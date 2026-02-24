Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News to Know for Feb. 24

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and we're waking up to chilly weather once again in Tampa Bay. On the bright side, this may be the last stretch of cold weather for a while. Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will slowly start to warm back up tomorrow, and while it won't be sunny and 80 degrees, it should feel more comfortable outside in the next few days.

News to Know

  • Massive winter storm causing cancellations and delays at Tampa International Airport: Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone spoke with passengers stuck at the airport on Monday evening.

  • Travel agent shares safety tips for spring break trips to Mexico amid ongoing concerns: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan reached out to a local travel agent, who says travelers heading to Mexico for spring break should take steps now to stay safe and prepared.

  • Federal shutdown adds new delay to stalled Elevate Florida program: Albert Jasuwan, owner of JAS Builders, told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills his company has a signed contract with the program, but no work has been assigned.
  • Mister Window faces growing lawsuits as more customers ask for help following investigation: The Tampa Bay 28 investigation has uncovered more customers who claim they lost thousands of dollars and revealed new lawsuits filed against a Palmetto-based window installation company.

Today's Weather Outlook

Cold weather continues today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says some areas north of the bay will see freezing temps through 9 a.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 24, 2026

Things to Do this Tuesday, Feb. 24

  • Godesign your own earrings at a DIY earring bar
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
    • Cost: $40
  • Go test your trivia skills at Keel Farms
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
    • Cost: FREE

