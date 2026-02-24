Massive winter storm causing cancelations and delays at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials at Tampa International Airport are warning passengers about travel disruptions due to winter weather in the northeastern United States.

On Monday, Feb. 23, Tampa International reported at least 120 cancellations and more than 85 delays.

A massive winter storm is barreling across the Northeast.

The weather prompted the first blizzard warning for New York City in nearly a decade.

Several states are seeing heavy snow, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Kelsey Garton said her flight was delayed on Sunday, so she spent an extra day with family.

She is trying to get home to Baltimore, Maryland.

"We had chosen a very early flight like a 6 a.m. flight leaving Tampa and then 11 p.m. on Saturday night that flight was canceled. We had to scramble. They rebooked us for originally tomorrow, Tuesday, but we were able to get this flight and so far it's not delayed," she said.

The board at Tampa International Airport showed numerous delays and cancellations.

Garton expects to shovel snow once she returns home.

"I’m very over it. We just had a big snowstorm back home and just finally weeks have passed where we've seen grass again and now it’s all covered back up so not looking forward to get back and shoveling," she said.

Duane Covington was waiting at Tampa International Airport after his flight was delayed by two hours.

"Supposed to be leaving at 9 pm. tonight, and we should probably get back to Philly. I want to say around 12 a.m., 11:30 p.m. It's about 2.5 hour to 3 hour flight," he said.

Tampa International Airport officials urge passengers to check with their airline for information related to delays and cancellations.



