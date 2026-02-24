Travel agent shares safety tips for spring break trips to Mexico amid ongoing concerns

FLORIDA — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan reached out to a local travel agent, who says travelers heading to Mexico for spring break should take steps now to stay safe and prepared.

Pam Lopez Cservak with Cruise Planners recommends staying in regular contact with your travel provider and purchasing travel insurance if you have not already done so. She also advises registering for travel alerts from your airline, hotel, cruise line, or provider to remain informed about any changes or safety concerns.

"Take into consideration different factors, you know, your arrival, what your hotel is saying, what advisories are put out, and things like that," Cservak said. "Because at the end of the day, the bread and butter to the people in Mexico is tourism, and their security and their safety is a number one priority."

Cservak says travelers should always explore their options and make adjustments if they do not feel comfortable with their plans.



