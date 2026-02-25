News to Know for Feb. 25

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, which means we’re halfway to the weekend. Even more good news? After a less-than-pleasant cold snap, warmer weather will return to Tampa Bay today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we’ll see highs in the 70s, which means it’s finally safe to pack away that winter jacket… at least for now.

News to Know

Woman arrested after throwing bleach on victim and hitting deputy with car: Polk deputies: PCSO said deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a battery in progress at a residence on Avenue C in Waverly.



Trump's State of the Union address puts focus on tariffs, immigration and foreign policies: The speech came as President Trump's administration navigates some unpopular policies and a partial government shutdown ahead of November's midterm elections.

Pasco County says hurricane recovery funds will start moving faster in coming months: The director of Pasco County's Office of Disaster Recovery Resources told reporter Chad Mills only a "handful" of reimbursement payments have been issued so far.



Lakewood Ranch homeowners report mail fraud after mailing checks: Earlier this month, Meagan Milne mailed a check using her community mailbox. She told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone she didn't think twice about it until she noticed someone cashed the same check twice.



Today's Weather Outlook

Cold weather streak ends today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says after a chilly morning, we'll finally see temperatures warm up this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 25, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A viewer’s rental issues highlight the importance of requesting a walk-through, documenting conditions, and knowing tenant rights under Florida law. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises requesting a walk-through before signing, documenting issues, and understanding lease terms to protect yourself when renting.

Susan Solves It: Rental Protection Tips

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 25

Test your knowledge and compete with friends during a trivia night.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1925 E 6th Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch the romance and drama unfold under the stars with an outdoor showing of Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Experience bold and innovative works at the opening of the Avant-Garde art gallery.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, 120 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $50



