Pasco County says hurricane recovery funds will start moving faster in coming months

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — More than a year after the devastating 2024 hurricane season, Pasco County officials say the pace of disaster recovery payments is expected to accelerate soon.

The county received nearly $586 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through a disaster recovery grant following Hurricanes Idalia, Helene, and Milton.

The funding, branded locally as the Better Future program, is intended to help homeowners repair, rebuild, or be reimbursed for storm damage they’ve already repaired.

So far, only a “handful” of reimbursement payments have been issued, according to Chuck Lane, director of Pasco County’s Office of Disaster Recovery Resources. Lane says that’s largely due to the complexity of administering a federal disaster grant of this size.

“It takes a lot for us to evaluate these things and get that money out the door,” Lane said. “The federal government does not make it simple for us to spend the money.”

Lane said more than 1,140 applications have at least been started in the system. The county has hired a consultant to help manage the workload.

A key step now underway is finalizing construction onboarding. Lane said contractors are expected to begin receiving project assignments as early as next week. Once construction teams are fully in place, he anticipates complete applications could move within about 60 days.

The county expects the pace of payments to ramp up significantly over the next four to six months, with peak activity lasting roughly 10 months.

WFTS

Environmental reviews required by HUD can take 20 to 60 days, further extending the timeline before projects can move forward.

Lane said one of the biggest barriers right now is incomplete applications. The county is reaching out to residents whose applications have stalled and encouraging anyone struggling with paperwork to call for assistance.

Under the program, homeowners may qualify for up to $330,000 for reconstruction or up to $75,000 in reimbursements for eligible repairs already completed.

Residents seeking more information or help with an application can click here or call 727-228-4936.

Jennifer Haywood, whose property north of Zephyrhills flooded in the aftermath of Milton, said she is still waiting to see whether the program can provide relief.

“I have asked for every bit of help,” she said. “It was a catastrophic storm. We all have PTSD. Like, everybody is struggling.”



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area's growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses.

