News to Know for Feb. 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and we're finally warming back up to typical Florida February temperatures this afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says while you'll still need a jacket this morning, the sun this afternoon will help highs reach the 60s, so take advantage of the weather we wish we had during Gasparilla and the Stadium Series by getting outside.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Agenda shows Rays plan to pay for half of new stadium, seek public funding for the rest: Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday at Hillsborough College.



Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday at Hillsborough College. Tampa community demands action after deadly Ybor City crash that killed 4: Reporter Annette Gutierrez went to the meeting at Centro Asturiano de Tampa, which was filled with anger, frustration, and grief as residents confronted city leaders about pedestrian safety in the historic district. WFTS

Strawberry farmers share methods to shield crops from chilly weather: Bob McDowell told Tampa Bay 28's Mary O'Connell he's not one to sit in an office all day long, so this job brings something new every day.



Bob McDowell told Tampa Bay 28's Mary O'Connell he's not one to sit in an office all day long, so this job brings something new every day. All DHS officials in Minneapolis will wear body cameras, Sec. Noem says: "As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide," Noem said in a message on social media.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Expect a warmer afternoon after another cold start. Meteorologist Greg Dee says highs will climb back into the 60s later today.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 3, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts back at Benchmark

After a historic and exciting comeback win at the Stadium Series game on Sunday night, the Bolts are leaving Raymond James Stadium and heading back inside to Benchmark International Arena to host the Buffalo Sabres.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after a memorable past week, which he topped off with the fan-favorite goaltender fight.

Vasilevskiy secured his 42nd career shutout with 28 saves in a 2-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 26, only let in one goal with 24 saves during the Bolts’ 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 9, and saved all three shootout attempts in Sunday’s Stadium Series game against the Boston Bruins.

The team and Vasilevskiy will look to kick off another successful week of gameplay tonight when they host the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m.

=

Daly Discoveries

Beloved local lobster restaurant, the Great Catch, has a bigger, tastier new home in Lutz. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check it out after fan demand grew too big for the previous home in Land O' Lakes.

Beloved local lobster restaurant the Great Catch has new home in Lutz

Things to Do this Feb. 3

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they battle the Buffalo Sabres.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $59

Bake a delicious sourdough cake while enjoying a themed evening inspired by the world of Mystic Falls.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $115

Test your knowledge and compete with friends on trivia night.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.