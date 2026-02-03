TAMPA, Fla. — More than a dozen community members packed a meeting Monday night to demand safer streets in Ybor City following a deadly November crash that killed four people outside Bradley's on 7th Avenue.

The meeting at Centro Asturiano de Tampa was filled with anger, frustration, and grief as residents confronted city leaders about pedestrian safety in the historic district.

"I want to know why you aren't more mad," said Angel D'Angelo, a community member who attended the meeting.

WATCH: Tampa community demands action after deadly Ybor City crash that killed 4

Another person who came to the meeting said, "We’re kind of like screaming in the wind right now - we need your help."

Family members of Sherman Jones, one of the four people killed in the crash, came seeking justice and demanding immediate changes to prevent future tragedies.

"It's still hard for us right now," said Karen Simmons, Jones' sister.

Chandra Granville Mack, another family member, described the devastating impact of the crash.

"We couldn't even do an open casket. That's how bad it was," Mack said.

The November crash occurred when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians outside the popular Ybor City establishment, killing four people and injuring several others.

In response to community pressure, city leaders outlined several safety proposals during the meeting:



Installing protective bollards at high-volume intersections

Reducing speed limits on 7th Avenue from 30mph to 25 mph

Repaving 7th Avenue

Adding more street parking to narrow the roadway and encourage slower speeds

Transportation officials acknowledged that the current road design contributes to dangerous driving conditions.

"It invites a high speed of traffic, and we're working to retrofit that," said Adam Purcell, the Tampa Interim Transportation Services Director. "We understand that speed is deadly especially when it comes to vulnerable populations."

A Tampa Police Department official added that the department has increased weekend patrols in Ybor City and plans to deploy drones to improve emergency response times.

Despite the proposed improvements, Mack said more comprehensive action is needed.

"The sidewalks are being built for everything that is new, but the stuff that's torn up can't be repaired, you're saying you gotta find the money, well find my cousin's heartbeat cause we don't have it anymore. We want him back and we want justice," Mack said.

City leaders said the first safety improvements are scheduled to begin within 100 days.

Silas Sampson, the man accused of crashing into Bradley's on 7th Avenue, faces DUI and manslaughter charges in connection with the deadly incident. His next court date is scheduled for March 2.



