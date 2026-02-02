Strawberry farmers share methods to shield crops from chilly weather

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The cold weather lately has meant farmers have been working overtime to protect their strawberries.

Bob McDowell will tell you he's not one to sit in an office all day long, so this job brings something new every day.

"This farm actually has been farmed over 100 years," he said.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell met McDowell, the farm manager at Fancy Farms, out in a strawberry field in Plant City.

With the recent chilly weather we've experienced, he shared when the cold becomes a problem.

"When it gets below 28 degrees, 27 degrees, it's when we have problems with the actual fruit freezing, and when it freezes, we lose it," said McDowell.

"What are we looking at with this flower right here?" Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell asked.

"This flower right here, here I found an even better one, it's black, and if you look inside, it's totally turned black and it is, the frost got it. Let me pull this back where you can see it, and that is a destroyed piece of flower that is worthless to us," said McDowell.

McDowell shared that it's led to some long hours explaining, as soon as the sun sets, there are people out there watching for frost and freeze.

"If we know it's going to get in the mid-20s, we will go ahead and get the water going at 32 degrees to start trying to form this ice that goes on the strawberries to protect them, to maintain them at 32 degrees," he said.

But Tampa Bay 28 asked McDowell the message he'd share for people concerned about strawberries this season.

"I'm going to say what my owner says," said McDowell. "He says there will be plenty of berries, do not worry about it."



Share Your Story with Mary



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

Contact Mary O'Connell First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.