News to Know for Feb. 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Feb. 5, also known as National Weatherperson's Day. Today's the perfect excuse to give a huge shout out to our Tampa Bay 28 weather team, who help us plan our days and keep us safe in severe weather, especially here in Tampa Bay. Thank you for all that you do!

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Lawmakers clash over $573M price tag of Florida’s immigration crackdown: Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down Florida lawmakers' reactions after they got their most detailed look yet at the cost of the state’s aggressive immigration crackdown,



Capital reporter Forrest Saunders breaks down Florida lawmakers' reactions after they got their most detailed look yet at the cost of the state’s aggressive immigration crackdown, Psychologist's advice for parents following arrest of teen in Wimauma: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan spoke with Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein, co-director for the Center of Behavioral Health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.

WFTS

Hillsborough County commissioners advance Tampa Rays stadium discussions despite funding concerns: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams was at the Feb. 4 Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners' meeting where Commission Chairman Ken Hagan provided an update on the Tampa Bay Rays' plans.



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams was at the Feb. 4 Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners' meeting where Commission Chairman Ken Hagan provided an update on the Tampa Bay Rays' plans. 'Today' show host Savanna Guthrie pleads for return of her mother in video: Savannah Guthrie and her family issued an emotional video statement asking for the safe return of her mother, acknowledging that they had heard about ransom notes in the media.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Morning rain before a windy afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says winds will increase from the NW, with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 5, 2026 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new 2026 forecast predicts falling mortgage, auto loan, and credit card rates, but rising car prices could limit overall savings. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises factoring in potential price increases on big purchases so you’re not overestimating savings from lower interest rates.

Susan Solves It: Interest Rate Outlook

Bolts look to grow win streak against the Panthers

Tampa Bay faces the rival Florida Panthers at Benchmark International Arena tonight, as the Bolts hold a 18-1-1 record in their last 20 games.

The Lightning are on a four game win streak, forward Nikita Kucherov has a nine-game scoring streak and Darren Raddysh's goal in Tuesday’s win made him the first Tampa Bay defenseman in franchise history to get a goal in five consecutive games.

The Bolts are 2-1 against their in-state rivals this season, the road team winning each game.

The puck drops tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Things to Do this Feb. 5

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they face off against the Florida Panthers.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $106

Celebrate Florida’s culture, food, and fun at the sprawling Florida State Fair.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa Cost: Free

Step onto the floor and learn lively new moves at line dancing lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.