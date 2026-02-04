Psychologist's advice for parents following arrest of teen in Wimauma

- On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 14-year-old Jose Pagan Jr., on terrorism and child pornography charges.
- During a press conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister put out a call to action for parents to be aware of what their child is doing online.
- This is an extremely concerning topic for many families and parents. So, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan spoke with Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein, co-director for the Center of Behavioral Health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.
- Ryan has spoken with Dr. Katzenstein several times over the past few years regarding mental health and children.
- The two discussed warning signs parents can look for and how to talk to their kids about uncomfortable topics, especially in these situations.
Share Your Story with Wendy
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.
Contact Wendy Ryan
.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.
AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it