News to Know for Feb. 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and if you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Florida State Fair has finally arrived. From rides and games, to fair food, to live entertainment, the annual event is packed with fun for all ages. Meteorologist Greg Dee says if you're planning to go tonight, be sure to bring a jacket as temperatures drop.

Budgeting for the big game: Super Bowl food costs rise slightly, and beef prices remain high: Tampa Bay 28's Michael Paluska explains why wings dominate Super Bowl game day food and won't break the bank.



Confirmed case of measles at St. Petersburg Catholic High School: School officials: The email sent out to parents said one sophomore student has a confirmed case of measles and the student has not been present at school since Jan. 27.



Florida State Fair returns, adds new parking fees ahead of 2026 fair: For the first time in the fair's history, visitors must pay to park on site, and reporter Blake Phillips spoke to fair goers about the change.



Savannah Guthrie's family renews plea to mother's kidnapper, while sheriff says they have no suspect: "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly," Camron Guthrie said in a video posted on social media.

Sunny and mild temperatures today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says this afternoon looks beautiful with temperatures eventually climbing into the low 60s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 6, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Research shows that pedestrian auto-brake systems may fail to detect reflective clothing, a common safety standard, raising concerns about the technology's alignment with pedestrian safety practices. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking whether your vehicle’s pedestrian automatic emergency braking system can accurately detect different types of clothing and staying aware of potential visibility issues when choosing outdoor gear.

Susan Solves It: Reflective Gear Risk

Bolts beat rival Panthers and secure five-game win streak

The Bolts are entering their three-week break on a five-game win streak after they beat the rival Florida Panthers at Benchmark International Arena last night.

Andrew Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in the 6-1 victory with goals from Brandon Hagel, Zemgus Girgensons, Jake Guentzel, Erik Cernak, Pontus Holmberg and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The Bolts will return from the break on Feb. 25 when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Benchmark International Arena.

Pre-game coverage for Feb. 25 is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. It will be a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .

Eat This Dessert First opens first brick-and-mortar shop in St. Pete's Grand Central District. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out Joseph Jackson's sweet shop, which shares space with Sunshine City Popcorn Company.

Eat This Dessert First opens first brick-and-mortar shop

Explore the fascinating science behind love through interactive exhibits, themed activities, and special presentations.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa Cost: $40

Experience the magic of Queen’s music set to visuals projected across a planetarium dome.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $29

Engage in a thought-provoking gallery conversation with artist Brian Maguire and Dr. Maggie Kusenbach about art, society, and storytelling.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa Cost: Free



