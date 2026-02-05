Know before you go: 2026 Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026 Florida State Fair is finally here, taking over the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 5 through Feb. 16.
From rides and games, to fair food, to live entertainment, the annual event is packed with fun for all ages.
Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Fairgrounds, located at 301 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa.
FAIR HOURS
- Monday – Thursday
- Gates open: 11 a.m. -9 p.m.
- Midway opens: 1 p.m.
- Friday – Sunday and President’s Day
- Gates open: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Midway opens: 10:30 a.m.
PARKING
- There are three entrances to the Fairgrounds parking facilities:
Parking prices:
- Advance (through Feb. 4): $8
- Online (Feb. 5-16): $10
- On-site: $15
TICKET PRICES
Monday – Thursday:
- Adult: $12
- Child (6-11): $7
- Seniors (55+): $11
- Midway Ride Armbands (any age): $35
- Friday – Sunday and President’s Day:
- Adult: $16
- Child (6-11): $11
- Midway Ride armbands (any age): $45
Purchase your tickets online here.
FLORIDA STATE FAIRGROUNDS MAP
- 1: MidFlorida Amphitheater
- 2: Bob Thomas Equestrian Center
- 3: TECO Arena
- 4: Cracker Country
- 5: Expo Hall
- 6: Entertainment Hall
- 7: Florida Center
- 8: Special Events Center
NEW 2026 FAIR FOOD
- Birria Street Taco Pizza
- Located at: Pizza Emporium
- Candy Grapes
- Located at: The Candi Queen
- Deep Fried Cuban Burrito
- Located at: Chester's Gators & Taters
- Cinnamozza Korean Corn Dog
- Located at: Goldenkdog
- Dill Devil
- Located at: The Pickle Jar
- Grilled Campfire S'more Sandwich
- Located at: Sunshine Concessions
- Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake
- Located at: Wade Shows Funnel Cake
- Reese's Pieces Donut Burger
- Located at: DeAnna's Donut Burger
For pictures of what these new menu items look like, click here.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.