Know before you go: 2026 Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026 Florida State Fair is finally here, taking over the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 5 through Feb. 16.

From rides and games, to fair food, to live entertainment, the annual event is packed with fun for all ages.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Fairgrounds, located at 301 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa.

FAIR HOURS



Monday – Thursday

Gates open: 11 a.m. -9 p.m. Midway opens: 1 p.m.

Friday – Sunday and President’s Day

Gates open: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Midway opens: 10:30 a.m.



PARKING



WFTS

Parking prices:



Advance (through Feb. 4): $8

Online (Feb. 5-16): $10

On-site: $15

TICKET PRICES



Monday – Thursday: Adult: $12 Child (6-11): $7 Seniors (55+): $11 Midway Ride Armbands (any age): $35

Friday – Sunday and President’s Day:

Adult: $16 Child (6-11): $11 Midway Ride armbands (any age): $45



Purchase your tickets online here.

FLORIDA STATE FAIRGROUNDS MAP

Florida State Fairgrounds website

1: MidFlorida Amphitheater

2: Bob Thomas Equestrian Center

3: TECO Arena

4: Cracker Country

5: Expo Hall

6: Entertainment Hall

7: Florida Center

8: Special Events Center

NEW 2026 FAIR FOOD



Birria Street Taco Pizza

Located at: Pizza Emporium

Candy Grapes

Located at: The Candi Queen

Deep Fried Cuban Burrito

Located at: Chester's Gators & Taters

Cinnamozza Korean Corn Dog

Located at: Goldenkdog

Dill Devil

Located at: The Pickle Jar

Grilled Campfire S'more Sandwich

Located at: Sunshine Concessions

Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake

Located at: Wade Shows Funnel Cake

Reese's Pieces Donut Burger

Located at: DeAnna's Donut Burger



For pictures of what these new menu items look like, click here.