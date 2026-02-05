Know before you go: 2026 Florida State Fair

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026 Florida State Fair is finally here, taking over the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 5 through Feb. 16.

From rides and games, to fair food, to live entertainment, the annual event is packed with fun for all ages.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Fairgrounds, located at 301 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa.

FAIR HOURS

  • Monday – Thursday
    • Gates open: 11 a.m. -9 p.m.
    • Midway opens: 1 p.m.
  • Friday – Sunday and President’s Day
    • Gates open: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Midway opens: 10:30 a.m.

PARKING

Parking prices:

  • Advance (through Feb. 4): $8
  • Online (Feb. 5-16): $10
  • On-site: $15

TICKET PRICES

  • Monday – Thursday:

    • Adult: $12
    • Child (6-11): $7
    • Seniors (55+): $11
    • Midway Ride Armbands (any age): $35
  • Friday – Sunday and President’s Day:
    • Adult: $16
    • Child (6-11): $11
    • Midway Ride armbands (any age): $45

Purchase your tickets online here.

FLORIDA STATE FAIRGROUNDS MAP

  • 1: MidFlorida Amphitheater
  • 2: Bob Thomas Equestrian Center
  • 3: TECO Arena
  • 4: Cracker Country
  • 5: Expo Hall
  • 6: Entertainment Hall
  • 7: Florida Center
  • 8: Special Events Center

NEW 2026 FAIR FOOD

  • Birria Street Taco Pizza
    • Located at: Pizza Emporium
  • Candy Grapes
    • Located at: The Candi Queen
  • Deep Fried Cuban Burrito
    • Located at: Chester's Gators & Taters
  • Cinnamozza Korean Corn Dog
    • Located at: Goldenkdog
  • Dill Devil
    • Located at: The Pickle Jar
  • Grilled Campfire S'more Sandwich
      • Located at: Sunshine Concessions
  • Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake
      • Located at: Wade Shows Funnel Cake
  • Reese's Pieces Donut Burger
    • Located at: DeAnna's Donut Burger

For pictures of what these new menu items look like, click here.

