Confirmed case of measles at St. Petersburg Catholic High School: School officials

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Diocese of St. Petersburg said there is a confirmed case of measles at St. Petersburg Catholic High School.

The email sent out to parents said one sophomore student has a confirmed case of measles and the student has not been present at school since Jan. 27.

The school said they are currently unaware of any additional cases and they are working with the Department of Health to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“While diocesan immunization policy allows for medical exemptions from a licensed physician, 99.2% of our student body is vaccinated against measles. Given the school’s high vaccination rate, we plan to continue all classes and activities as normal,” said the email from the school.

