News to Know for Feb. 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and many of us are easing into the new week after Sunday’s Super Bowl, which kept fans up late and wrapped up another NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks dominated in a 29–13 victory over the New England Patriots, securing the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. With the season now over, fans are waking up to a new week and a new sports calendar.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Latinos in Tampa Bay celebrate Bad Bunny making history at Super Bowl LX: The performance resonated deeply with viewers who saw it as more than entertainment. DJ Tito Vicente told reporter Annette Gutierrez Bad Bunny represents "the star on the Puerto Rican flag" to him.



The performance resonated deeply with viewers who saw it as more than entertainment. DJ Tito Vicente told reporter Annette Gutierrez Bad Bunny represents "the star on the Puerto Rican flag" to him. Uber rolls out new safety feature for women in Tampa: The popular ride share app just extended this safety feature to the Tampa Bay region. It allows women riders to request to be matched with a female driver. Reporter Keely McCormick tested the new feature.

WFTS

The popular ride share app just extended this safety feature to the Tampa Bay region. It allows women riders to request to be matched with a female driver. Reporter Keely McCormick tested the new feature. 'That's scary:' Customers shocked after Tampa nail salon employee robbed at gunpoint: When customer Adely Cruz arrived for her 3 p.m. appointment, she told reporter Annette Gutierrez she was met with locked doors.



When customer Adely Cruz arrived for her 3 p.m. appointment, she told reporter Annette Gutierrez she was met with locked doors. Police seen at home of Savannah Guthrie's sister as search for their mother persists: Authorities in Arizona were seen Saturday night leaving the home of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s sister as the search for their missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Cool morning before a warm afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says with light wind and sunny skies, we'll easily warm into the 70s this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 9, 2026 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Many connected devices may stop working once manufacturers end software support, but most companies fail to disclose how long updates will last, raising security and consumer protection concerns. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying how long your device will receive software updates to ensure it stays functional and secure over time.

Susan Solves It: Device Support Expiration

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out Monika's European Kitchen in Largo, which serves up Hungarian and German comfort food. Open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, lunch and dinner Sunday.

Monika's European Kitchen in Largo serves up Hungarian and German comfort food

Things to Do this Monday, Feb. 9

Test your knowledge with friends in a lively courtyard trivia competition.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Craft your own bonsai tree while enjoying local brews in a relaxed setting.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $75

Pick a wrapped mystery book based on intriguing clues and discover your next great read. When: 4:30 p.m. Where: W Kennedy Blvd & W Grand Central Ave, Tampa Cost: $34



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.