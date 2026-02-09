Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for Feb. 9

News to Know for Feb. 9 2026
WFTS
News to Know for Feb. 9 2026
Posted
and last updated

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and many of us are easing into the new week after Sunday’s Super Bowl, which kept fans up late and wrapped up another NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks dominated in a 29–13 victory over the New England Patriots, securing the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. With the season now over, fans are waking up to a new week and a new sports calendar.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Cool morning before a warm afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee says with light wind and sunny skies, we'll easily warm into the 70s this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 9, 2026 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Many connected devices may stop working once manufacturers end software support, but most companies fail to disclose how long updates will last, raising security and consumer protection concerns. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying how long your device will receive software updates to ensure it stays functional and secure over time.

Susan Solves It: Device Support Expiration

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check out Monika's European Kitchen in Largo, which serves up Hungarian and German comfort food. Open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, lunch and dinner Sunday.

Monika's European Kitchen in Largo serves up Hungarian and German comfort food

Things to Do this Monday, Feb. 9

  • Test your knowledge with friends in a lively courtyard trivia competition.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Craft your own bonsai tree while enjoying local brews in a relaxed setting.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: $75

  • Pick a wrapped mystery book based on intriguing clues and discover your next great read.

    • When: 4:30 p.m.
    • Where: W Kennedy Blvd & W Grand Central Ave, Tampa
    • Cost: $34

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.