Latinos in Tampa Bay celebrate Bad Bunny making history at Super Bowl LX

TAMPA, Fla. — Bad Bunny brought pride and celebration to Latinos across the U.S. with his historic Super Bowl halftime performance.

At Puerto Rican restaurant Pal Campo in Tampa, fans gathered for a “Benito Bowl” watch party, cheering as the superstar became the first Latino male artist to headline the show with a mostly Spanish-language performance. The event was filled with music, dancing, and emotional reactions from attendees who saw the moment as a powerful representation of their culture.

Fans noted the significance of the performance, not only for its cultural impact, but for the political messages woven in, from highlighting Puerto Rico’s energy crisis to openly embracing Latino identity on one of the biggest stages in the world. Many said it was a chance to remind the country and the world that Latinos exist, contribute, and deserve to be proud of their heritage.

Bad Bunny closed the show by naming Latin American countries, prompting cheers from fans who described feeling “euphoric” and inspired by his global reach and unapologetic celebration of Latino culture.



