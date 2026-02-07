Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police investigating armed robbery at LV Nails & Spa

Two suspects assaulted an employee before taking cash and fleeing, according to police.
Covering_Hillsborough.png
WFTS
Covering_Hillsborough.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Two suspects are at large after an alleged armed robbery at LV Nails & Spa in Tampa on Saturday morning, according to Tampa Police.

Police said two men assaulted an employee around 8 a.m. before taking cash and running from the store. They were last seen heading eastbound.

The employee was treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to a news release.

TPD said detectives were on the scene investigating leads to identify the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information that could aid the investigation to call (813) 231-6130 and refer to report 26-74497.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.