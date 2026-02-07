Tampa police investigating armed robbery at LV Nails & Spa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two suspects are at large after an alleged armed robbery at LV Nails & Spa in Tampa on Saturday morning, according to Tampa Police.

Police said two men assaulted an employee around 8 a.m. before taking cash and running from the store. They were last seen heading eastbound.

The employee was treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to a news release.

TPD said detectives were on the scene investigating leads to identify the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information that could aid the investigation to call (813) 231-6130 and refer to report 26-74497.