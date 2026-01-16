News to Know for Jan. 16

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we're waking up to chilly temperatures across Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee suggests keeping a jacket with you throughout the day as highs struggle to reach the 60s. However, it's looking like Saturday will be perfect for any outdoor plans this weekend, because while it'll still be cold in the morning, Saturday afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s.

News to Know

Tampa juvenile facility shut down twice in 2 years amid safety concerns and assault allegations: Volodymyr Koval spoke with investigative reporter Adam Walser. He says his daughter was sent to Tampa Bay Girls Academy in May 2024.

New poll: Record number of Americans identify as political independents: For the first time ever, a record 45% of Americans now say they're political independents, more than republicans or democrats combined.

'Absolutely gut-wrenching': Sex trafficking survivor supports push for minors to testify remotely: Often, minors must testify in court, just feet away from their abuser, adding to the trauma they've already endured. The Tampa Bay 28 I-Team met with one of those minors, now an adult, who is sharing her story.

Second ICE shooting in Minneapolis escalates tensions as protesters demand federal withdrawal: ICE operations in Minneapolis ignite fierce protests after a second shooting, prompting demands for agents to withdraw and Governor Walz to act.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start Friday in the 20s and 30s in most areas, except for some spots in the 40s closer to the coast. The winds will make it feel like the 20s at times.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Instacart has agreed to a $60 million refund settlement after the FTC alleged the company charged customers for a subscription they did not consent to, despite promising free delivery during a trial. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises monitoring FTC updates for official refund claim instructions once the settlement receives court approval.

Bolts chasing 12-game win streak

The Bolts' 11-game streak is the longest by any team this season and helped secure them the first-place spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Lightning will look to earn their 12th consecutive win when they face the St. Louis Blues tonight, which would mark the longest win streak in franchise history.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

BBQ Throwdown in Palm Harbor to be hosted by veterans advocacy group Club-214 Land & Sea. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked it out before the Saturday event at Pop Stansell Park, which is $10 for a tasting ticket.

Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 16

Cheer on thrilling bull riding competitions and enjoy live country music at the Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival.

When: 4:30 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover Cost: $75

Savor unique flavors and discover the stories behind each pour at Behind the Bottle.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 31885 Overpass Rd, Wesley Chapel Cost: $5

Paddle into a stunning sunset and cap the adventure with a happy hour at Urban Kai.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 310 W 7th Ave #5404, Tampa Cost: $10



