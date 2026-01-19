News to Know for Jan. 19

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and if you didn't get a chance to experience Friday's chilly temperatures, don't worry, today will feel like a close second. Meteorologist Ally Blake says Cold Weather Alerts are in effect until 9 a.m. for most of the area, and highs will struggle to reach the 60s. If you're ready for some warm weather again, good news, it looks like temperatures will slowly creep back up throughout the week.

News to Know

LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around Tampa Bay 2026: The Tampa Bay area honors Martin Luther King Jr. with parades, film screenings and commemorations. Here is a list of events happening around the area this weekend and Monday.



The Tampa Bay area honors Martin Luther King Jr. with parades, film screenings and commemorations. Here is a list of events happening around the area this weekend and Monday. FWC releases report detailing deadly alligator attack at Lake Kissimmee State Park: The couple involved launched an 11-foot canoe and traveled along Tiger Creek and then toward Lake Kissimmee before the incident. Reporter Julie Salomone breaks down the details.



Students react to potential new Rays stadium at Hillsborough College campus: On a quiet Friday at the Dale Mabry campus, some new nursing students were adjusting to just their third day of classes and spoke to reporter Erik Waxler.



On a quiet Friday at the Dale Mabry campus, some new nursing students were adjusting to just their third day of classes and spoke to reporter Erik Waxler. Bessent: Europe is too weak to defend Greenland from future threats: The treasury secretary's comments come a day after President Donald Trump unveiled new tariffs against eight European nations who oppose Washington’s efforts to acquire Greenland.



Today's Weather Outlook

Cold Weather Alerts up until 9 a.m. Meteorologist Ally Blake says highs will struggle to reach the 60s today with abundant sunshine.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report ranks Florida as the most vulnerable state to identity theft and fraud, and experts offer practical tips to help residents protect their personal and financial information. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises strengthening email security, monitoring credit, and setting account alerts to detect suspicious activity before damage is done.

Bolts wrap up road trip with a win

The Lightning finished their five-game road trip on Sunday night with a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars.

Tampa Bay’s franchise-record-tying 11-game win streak ended Friday night in St. Louis, but the Bolts didn't let the defeat slow them down. They rallied from an early deficit, Brandon Hagel scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the second and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 19 saves.

The Bolts will look to start a new win streak when they host the San Jose Sharks at Benchmark International Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Tuesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Jan. 19

Explore Tampa’s beauty and hidden gems on a Blue Bay & Green Spaces scavenger hunt.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99

Watch an inspiring story unfold on the big screen with a special screening of Triumph.

When: 3 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: Free

Break a sweat and boost your energy with an invigorating Madabolic workout on the lawn.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



