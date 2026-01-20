News to Know for Jan. 20

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and if you’ve been on social media this morning, you may have seen photos of the northern lights lighting up skies across parts of the U.S. overnight. The aurora was visible across Canada and much of the northern U.S. after a major disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field, according to forecasts. While it wasn’t visible this far south, we can definitely say we’d need it to be a little warmer if we were going to watch them from here

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

'It breaks my heart': Rays’ possible move puts St. Pete fans on edge: Bob Simpson told reporter Chad Mills he hopes the team will stay in St. Pete. “It’s hard to picture a life without it. I associate one with the other,” said Simpson.



Bob Simpson told reporter Chad Mills he hopes the team will stay in St. Pete. “It’s hard to picture a life without it. I associate one with the other,” said Simpson. 26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times: 26-year-old Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting. Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone listened to Summer's good friend speak out on Monday.

WFTS

26-year-old Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting. Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone listened to Summer's good friend speak out on Monday. 2026 St. Pete MLK parade draws big crowds to downtown: The celebration could be heard near and far, drawing hundreds of people to downtown St. Pete for this year’s MLK parade. Reporter Mary O'Connell went to the parade to speak to some attendees.



The celebration could be heard near and far, drawing hundreds of people to downtown St. Pete for this year’s MLK parade. Reporter Mary O'Connell went to the parade to speak to some attendees. DOJ vows to press charges after activists disrupt church where Minnesota ICE official is a pastor: The protesters allege that one of the church's pastors — David Easterwood — also leads the local ICE field office overseeing the operations that have involved violent tactics and illegal arrests.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 40s with wind chills dipping into the 20s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says milder weather returns tomorrow.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 20 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are targeting health-conscious consumers with counterfeit weight loss drugs and fake smart ring websites, making it critical to verify sources before buying. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises going directly to official brand websites and checking URLs carefully to avoid falling victim to sophisticated fake sites.

Susan Solves It: Health Scam Alert

Bolts look to start a new win streak at home

The Bolts are back in town after a five-game road trip and a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars to host the San Jose Sharks.

Tampa Bay’s franchise-record-tying 11-game win streak ended last week in St. Louis, but the Bolts didn't let the defeat slow them down. They rallied from an early deficit, Brandon Hagel scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the second and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 19 saves.

The Lightning can extend their point streak to 14 games tonight. The franchise’s last 14-game point streak came during the 2018-19 season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Wild Thyme Cafe & Market is a farm-to-table perk of the Angeline community in Land O' Lakes. The Farm at Angeline is a community hub for adults and kids, and Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check it out.

Wild Thyme Cafe & Market is farm-to-table perk of Angeline community

Things to Do this Jan. 20

Watch the Bolts take on the San Jose Sharks at home.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at #109

Learn hands-on techniques for perfecting sourdough through bulk fermentation and dough strengthening.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $135

Watch the beloved classic film “The Princess Bride” on the big screen.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.