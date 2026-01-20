Lightning look to start new win streak at home against San Jose Sharks

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning closed a productive road trip by defeating the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Dominic James and Jake Guentzel co-led Tampa Bay with two points each, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves to earn his 20th win of the season.

The Lightning can extend their point streak to 14 games on Tuesday, when they return home to face the San Jose Sharks.

The franchise’s last 14-game point streak came during the 2018-19 season.

San Jose Sharks (24-20-3, 51 pts)

at

Tampa Bay Lightning (30-13-4, 64 pts)

When: Tues., Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.



