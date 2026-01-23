News to Know for Jan. 23

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and kids across Tampa Bay are gearing up for an exciting pirate-themed weekend. An annual tradition since 1947, the Ashley Children’s Gasparilla Parade showcases extravagant floats, krewes, marching bands and more. If you need help making a gameplan before the big day, here's everything you need to know before the pirates come to town.

News to Know

Family demands answers after 16-year-old Miracle Cromwell shot and killed in Tampa: Lorenzo Murray, Cromwell's uncle, told reporter Jada Williams he drove from Gainesville after receiving the devastating call around 3 a.m.

Half of US population under winter weather alerts as powerful storm approaches: A major winter storm is forecast to bring bitter cold, heavy snow and ice to large parts of the U.S. starting in New Mexico and Texas, with dangerous conditions expected to persist for days.

Brianna Fischer

Family remembers Bradenton mother shot and killed at work: Reporter Julie Salomone breaks down newly released court documents that provide more details about a deadly workplace shooting in Bradenton.

House passes $1.2T in government spending bills, sending them to Senate: Most measures to fund Defense, Education, Transportation and Health and Human Services departments passed with bipartisan support. Democrats pushed back on funding for Homeland Security.



Today's Weather Outlook

Sunny skies with highs near 80. Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down the warm weekend ahead.

Susan Solves It

A new study shows wide differences in airline drinking water safety, with some carriers getting failing grades and experts advising passengers to avoid onboard water not in sealed bottles. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises skipping coffee or tea on flights, avoiding unsealed water, and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer instead of airplane bathroom sinks to better protect your health.

Susan Solves It: Airline Water Warning

Daly Discoveries

Get your pirate on at the South Tampa Trading Co., an iconic Gasparilla costume shop. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out the Dale Mabry store, which has clothes for kids and adults, plus beads and party supplies.

Get your pirate on at the South Tampa Trading Co.

Bolts back on the road for back-to-back games

The Lightning are hitting the road once again to wrap up their season series against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Friday.

Coming off a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday night, the Bolts will look to secure a win over the Blackhawks after losing 3-2 to the team in October.

The Bolts are heading into the game on a 14-game point streak and Tampa Bay is 36-18-9 all-time against the Blackhawks.

The puck drops in Chicago at 7 p.m.

Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 23

Paint a masterpiece while exploring fresh ideas and creative techniques at an interactive art session.

When: 8 a.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $180

Savor an exclusive tasting and learn the stories and craftsmanship behind exceptional wines.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 16881 Lagoon Shore Blvd, Wimauma Cost: $50

Experience a gourmet meal blindfolded for a heightened sensory dining adventure.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 123 South West Shore Boulevard 8th Floor, Tampa Cost: $64



