Family remembers Bradenton mother shot and killed at work

BRADENTON, Fla. — Newly released court documents provide more details about a deadly workplace shooting in Bradenton.

The shooting happened at a medical processing lab on 4th Avenue Circle East on Jan. 15.

Bradenton Police said Keith Roberts Jr. shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Myshaela Burnham.

Officers said he then shot a co-worker who witnessed the shooting, but she survived.

Less than 30 minutes after the deadly shooting, police located and arrested Roberts.

Brianna Fischer is Myshaela's older sister. The two grew up in Manatee County.

"She was a phenomenal woman. Just a very vibrant person and she brought that into everything, not just her family, but her work and how she held herself in the community," said Brianna Fischer, Myshaela's older sister.

Fischer said her sister made friends easily. Burnham enjoyed competitive dance in high school and could not wait to turn 30.

"She was so excited to turn 30 this year. She was 29 and she'll forever be 29," said Fischer.

"She was more than this, that's what I want people to know, and she was more than what happened to her. She had a life that was so full and she was really thriving," said Fischer.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Roberts admitted he thought about killing Burnham for at least two years due to their rocky relationship.

According to records, he told police they had been broken up since August 2025 due to his jealousy and domestic violence in their relationship.

Roberts told officers he had a two hour conversation with Burnham the day of the shooting. He realized they would not be getting back together and he reached his breaking point. He told officers he killed her because he did not want her to be with anyone else.

Fischer said it was difficult to read that arrest report.

"Reading his words to police, it's made me feel even more distraught because I was not aware of their relationship and how toxic it was," she said.

"I would just tell other people who are in this situation is to try not to feel embarrassed about what is being done to you, you are not doing anything to cause this...there shouldn't be any shame or embarrassment for asking for help," added Fischer.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for Burnham's young son and his future.

"The loss of a parent is just incredibly devastating and he's going to need so much support in the future. We want to make sure that he is loved and supported not just by his family, but people who loved his mother as well," said Fischer.

Roberts is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. He remains in the Manatee County Jail.



