Children's Gasparilla 2026: Everything you need to know about the annual parade

Chilren's Gasparilla
Chilren's Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — Over 300,000 spectators are expected to line the streets of Tampa Bay to watch the Ashley Children’s Gasparilla Parade on Jan. 24 and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Jan. 31.

From street closures to parade routes, here’s everything you need to know before the pirates come to town.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade celebrations kick off on Saturday, Jan. 24

An annual tradition since 1947, this alcohol-free parade showcased extravagant floats, krewes, marching bands and more. The 1.5-mile parade route started at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard and stretched all the way to Edison Avenue.

The official parade starts at 4 p.m., but the festivities start hours before the main event.

Schedule for Children's Gasparilla Parade:

12 p.m.- 2 p.m. Bicycle +Pedestrian Safety Rodeo
12 p.m.-4 p.m. Gasparilla Air Invasion
2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Children’s Gasparilla Parade
6:15 p.m. - 7 p.m. Nighttime Gasparilla Air Invasion
7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Piratechnic Finale

Tickets

This event is free to attend, but reserved seating is available for purchase here.

Parking and Transportation

Parking is available in multiple garages and lots throughout downtown Tampa, with a special event parking rate paid upon entry.

  • Parking in the neighborhoods bordering the parade route is prohibited.

Complimentary trolley service is available on the day of Children’s Gasparilla

  • Picking up at Platt and Bayshore Boulevard
  • Dropping off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevards
  • runs 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Children's parade map and Trolley routes

