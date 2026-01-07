News to Know for Jan. 7

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and fog is hanging over much of the Tampa Bay area this morning, so give yourself a little extra time on the roads. But don’t worry, Meteorologist Ally Blake says the sun will be back this afternoon.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

CDC reduces childhood vaccine requirements, sparking mixed reactions among Tampa Bay parents: Some parents tell Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez they're concerned that the changes could lead to increased infections in their communities.

Some parents tell Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez they're concerned that the changes could lead to increased infections in their communities. Denmark and Greenland seek talks with Rubio after the White House says again it wants the island: Denmark and Greenland are seeking a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the Trump administration doubled down on its intention to take over the strategic Arctic island, a Danish territory.

LCSO

Teen charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting home on fire with propane tank, Molotov cocktail: On Saturday morning, a Lehigh Acres teen was arrested after allegedly using a propane tank to start a house fire while a family was asleep inside.

On Saturday morning, a Lehigh Acres teen was arrested after allegedly using a propane tank to start a house fire while a family was asleep inside. Family of teen killed in DUI crash raises money for scholarships for future medical students: Lexi Ringo's family has raised $100,000 so far and told reporter Julie Salomone how they hope to honor her legacy.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Meteorologist Ally Blake says visibility at times could drop to zero, urging drivers to be cautious on the roads.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

AM forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Many major retailers have extended holiday return deadlines, but more stores are now charging mail-in return fees ranging from $8 to $10. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking each retailer’s return policy and deadline, factoring in possible fees, and photographing items before mailing them back to avoid disputes.

Susan Solves It: Holiday Return Costs

Bolts' streak heats up to eight wins straight

Tampa Bay came back from a deficit with a third-period goal from Brandon Hagel, putting the Bolts back in the game and leading the way to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche last night.

Jake Guentzel and Zemgus Girgensons also put goals on the scoreboard, and Anthony Cirelli closed the game with an empty-netter.

Tuesday's game was the perfect sendoff for the Bolts before they hit the road for a five-game road trip, starting with a faceoff against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Jan. 7

Enjoy Marty Supreme’s high-energy performance filled with music and entertainment.

When: 6:45 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14

Sip coffee while exploring fascinating insights and stories with a museum curator.

When: 10 a.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Embark on a scavenger hunt across Tampa’s scenic blue bay and lush green spaces.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.