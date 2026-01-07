Family of teen killed in DUI crash raises money for scholarships for future medical students

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family has created a scholarship fund in memory of their 16-year-old daughter, who died in a DUI crash last month.

Lexi Ringo was in the passenger's seat of her mother's vehicle.

The day after Christmas, the mother and daughter were returning home from golf practice.

Hillsborough County deputies said a 21-year-old drunk driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the family's car.

The family was just three miles away from home.

"She had a great lesson, and we were on our way home from the lesson," said Chrissy Ringo, Lexi's mother.

The crash happened at the intersection of 30th Street Northeast and Covington Garden Drive in Apollo Beach on Dec. 26, around 5:15 p.m.

"From the time she was hit to the time that she was pronounced dead was exactly one hour," said Chrissy.

WFTS

The 16-year-old attended Winthrop Prep. She loved golf, dance, cheer, and Disney.

She recently became a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. She was an honors student who wanted to become an orthopedic surgeon.

She volunteered on the weekends at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the First Tee.

WFTS

She had dreams of attending the University of Florida.

Her family has raised $100,000 so far to start a scholarship fund to help future medical students at UF.

"It's called Lexi's Legacy because we're going to continue to honor everything that she did well and give scholarships to kids who are also on the same path and then in a way, it allows me to still be connected to my daughter," said Chrissy.

"I am amazed at something as tragic as my daughter's death is now giving our family an opportunity to help other people and we're so happy to do it. We're excited to be able to do that and to me, that's just God," she added.

WFTS

Her family said they rely on their faith as they cope with the loss of their daughter.

"I would love to tell people to focus on the present, the now, love your kids," said Tim Ringo, Lexi's father.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Dominic Frye, 21, was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury.

To learn more about Lexi's Legacy, click here.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.