News to Know for Jan. 8

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and Tampa Bay is heading into another weekend packed with live shows and pirate-themed fun. Meteorologist Greg Dee says another cold front arrives Sunday, so soak up the warm, sunny weather Friday and Saturday before those chilly mornings return.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Minneapolis on edge after fatal shooting of woman by ICE officer: State and local officials demanded ICE leave the state after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good was shot in the head.

State and local officials demanded ICE leave the state after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good was shot in the head. Oil and gas expert discusses how U.S. actions in Venezuela could impact gas prices: Trump announced Venezuela would turn over 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with an oil and gas expert about what this could mean for consumers.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Bradenton teen heads home after life-altering surgery to amputate 174-pound leg: Jasmine Ramirez underwent a 17-hour surgery last month. Her father told reporter Julie Salomone he hopes his daughter's story encourages others to act with compassion and kindness.

Jasmine Ramirez underwent a 17-hour surgery last month. Her father told reporter Julie Salomone he hopes his daughter's story encourages others to act with compassion and kindness. Florida Behavioral Health Association Chairman discusses success of new mental health programs: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has been covering the mental health beat for the past five years, and she sat down with the chairman of the Florida Behavioral Health Association to learn about new initiatives.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 9:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says there's another Dense Fog Advisory in effect this morning, with many areas experiencing visibility so low that it requires drivers to slow down.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

AM Forecast with Meterologist Greg Dee

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A study revealed Instacart used AI to test different prices for identical items on the same day, leading the company to announce it will stop the practice. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing online grocery receipts closely to spot price differences and ensuring you pay a fair rate for identical items.

Susan Solves It: Instacart Price Tests

Daly Discoveries

St. Pete hospital hero Bob Gross marks 50 years helping doctors, nurses, and patients. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says Gross can fix anything (even helipad lights!) at HCA Florida Northside Hospital.

St. Pete hospital hero Bob Gross marks 50 years helping doctors

Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 8

Create your own floral-inspired masterpiece while sipping wine in a relaxed setting.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 203 N Meridian Ave, Tampa Cost: $39

Sing along to timeless hits as Barry Manilow takes the stage for his farewell tour.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $66

Kick up your heels and learn new moves with a lively line dancing class.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.