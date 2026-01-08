Bradenton teen heads home after life-altering surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Bradenton teen is heading home after a life-altering surgery last month, where doctors amputated her left leg.

Jasmine Ramirez left Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital on Wednesday after a lengthy hospital stay.

"It was really hard for me, and I didn't know what was going to happen the next day or the day after that, but I've been getting stronger every day," she said.

Ramirez has suffered from a rare condition where her left leg grows rapidly.

The condition does not have an official name, but doctors currently classify it as a lymphomatous tumor.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

She had numerous surgeries throughout her life, but had recently developed a life-threatening infection.

"There were not good medical treatments to manage the size of the extremity and to manage the problems related to infection and malnourishment that were coming from it. We came to the realization it was time to remove her limb and to remove as much of the abnormal tissue or tumor," said Dr. Alex Rottgers.

Doctors performed a 17-hour surgery and amputated her left leg and removed a mass. Her leg weighed 174 pounds.

"My wife and I, we tried to do everything and anything out there possible to keep her leg and we had come to the point where it was her life and not her leg anymore," said Jasmine's father, Manny Ramirez.

Jasmine has agreed to allow researchers to study her case to learn more about it.

"She has very generously allowed us to share some of her lipomatous tumor with other investigational researchers who are trying to better understand how it happened," said Dr. Jennifer Mayer.

Jasmine said she's looking forward to being home with her siblings and dog.

Her father said he hopes his daughter's story encourages others to act with compassion and kindness.

He said not everyone has visible scars.

"Jasmine's story should be about compassion and about mercy because we all go through different types of situations, but we all know how to camouflage many things," he said.

To learn more about Jasmine's story, click here.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.