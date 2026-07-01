News to Know for July 1

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Wednesday, July 1, and on this day in 2018, LeBron James announced he would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his career. Yesterday, James announced he would not be returning to the Lakers and plans to play his 24th season elsewhere, and now eight years later, fans are on the edge of their seat waiting to see what's next.
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News to Know
- New Florida education laws take effect: Nearly 140 new Florida laws took effect on July 1, including several involving schools and early learning programs.
- FWC identifies woman killed in alligator attack in Seminole County river: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) identified the woman killed in an alligator attack in Seminole County as 31-year-old Brittany Clark.
- Sarasota County firefighters say e-bike battery caused house fire in Sarasota: The Sarasota County Fire Department said a battery from an e-bike caused a house fire in Sarasota earlier this month.
- Police investigate homicide in south St. Pete: A person was found dead in south St. Petersburg, and investigators say they believe the death is the result of foul play.
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Today's Weather Outlook
Offshore flow sticks around for a few days. Meteorologist Greg Dee says most of us won't see rain until the late afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
USPS is raising the price of Forever stamps and other postage products on July 12, while existing Forever stamps will remain valid at the new rate. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buying Forever stamps before the price increase if you expect to mail cards, invitations, or letters in the coming months.
Things to Do this Wednesday, July 1
- Catch live music by local bands at Rock the Park in downtown Tampa.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
- Cost: Free
- Solve puzzles and explore downtown during Dorothy’s Quest: The Trials of Oz, an interactive walking adventure inspired by the Land of Oz.
- When: All day
- Where: Joe Chillura Courthouse Square
- Cost: $39.99
- Practice your skills and work on your next canvas at an Oil Painting Open Studio.
- When: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Creative Junk Therapy
- Cost: $15