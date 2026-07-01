Police investigate homicide in south St. Pete

ST. PETE, Fla. — A person was found dead in south St. Petersburg, and investigators say they believe the death is the result of foul play.
According to police, officers are investigating a homicide in the 5800 block of 11th Street South after the victim was found dead.
Police said no suspect is in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Friends remember Hillsborough woman stabbed to death in Palm River
Deputies say Amanda Roark, 37, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.
Friends remember Hillsborough County woman stabbed to death in Palm River