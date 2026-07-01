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Police investigate homicide in south St. Pete

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ST. PETE, Fla. — A person was found dead in south St. Petersburg, and investigators say they believe the death is the result of foul play.

According to police, officers are investigating a homicide in the 5800 block of 11th Street South after the victim was found dead.

Police said no suspect is in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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