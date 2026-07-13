News to Know for July 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're coming off another busy and exciting weekend in Tampa Bay. If this weekend's scattered storms put a hold on some of your plans, I have some good news. Meteorologist Ally Blake says the chance of rain is lower today, and while we'll still see some scattered storms this afternoon, you'll definitely stay dry this morning.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

US and Iran vie for Strait of Hormuz, waterway key to global energy supplies, in latest attacks: The United States and Iran each asserted Monday they controlled the Strait of Hormuz after a weekend of attacks stretching across the wider Middle East, further threatening any diplomacy to end the war.

Lindsey Graham’s death will shake the Senate and November election. Here’s what comes next: The sudden death of influential Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham will have implications for legislative business in the Senate and the November election. Here’s what we know about what comes next.

WFTS

Bradenton police break up large teen gathering along Riverwalk: Hundreds of teens gathered along the Bradenton Riverwalk Saturday night before police shut down parts of the area and dispersed the crowd to prevent safety issues and business disruptions.



Hundreds of teens gathered along the Bradenton Riverwalk Saturday night before police shut down parts of the area and dispersed the crowd to prevent safety issues and business disruptions. Tampa Bay Cuban community rallies in support of Cuba amid island-wide blackouts: While these aren't the streets of Cuba, the Tampa Bay community is banding together just the same.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s this morning. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we may see scattered storms starting at noon into the early evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report found owning a medium-sized dog can cost nearly $40,000 over its lifetime, while cat ownership can exceed $32,000 as veterinary and care costs continue rising. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing pet insurance policies carefully and considering a dedicated savings account to help manage unexpected pet care expenses.

Susan Solves It: Pet Care Costs

Daly Discoveries

The Peach Cobbler Factory in Bradenton is a popular "first job" spot for local students. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out the sweet shop that works with local nonprofits to ensure area kids have a chance.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a popular "first job" spot for local students

Things to Do this Monday, July 13