Tampa Bay Cuban community rallies in support of Cuba amid island-wide blackouts

TAMPA, Fla. — While these aren't the streets of Cuba, the Tampa Bay community is banding together just the same.

On Saturday, dozens gathered at Al Lopez Park in Tampa before forming a caravan to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater — waving Cuban flags, honking horns, and sending a message of solidarity to the island.

July 11th marks the anniversary of the 2021 protests in Cuba, when thousands of people took to the streets demanding freedom.

"On July 11th, 2021, the Cuban people lost their fear and they went to the streets. They took the streets spontaneously, nothing forced. They spontaneously went to the streets, and they demand freedom," said Manuel Barrera, who attended the rally at Al Lopez Park.

Years later, Barrera says that demand has still yet to be heard.

Island-Wide blackouts leave millions without power

Just this week, the Associated Press reports that an island-wide blackout has left 10 million people without power — the second such outage in recent days.

Barrera has been in the U.S. for 11 years now but still has close ties to Cuba. He says the struggles there go far beyond electricity.

"It's awful. It's awful. No power for days, no running water, no transportation, no food, no freedom, no medicines, no health care," Barrera said.

A community bringing hope

For every "no" Barrera says Cubans are facing, a flag was waving out of a window Saturday or being held high at Al Lopez Park — by the dozens.

"We're just actually bringing hope to them that this is not gonna last forever," Barrera said.

Hope is on the move, and their goal is to keep it moving towards freedom.

Rita Borges, another attendee, echoed that sentiment.

"Everyone in the island went out, you know, just screaming liberty, and they try to get this government out of the way. So hopefully they'll do it again. That's what we want," Borges said.

She's calling on others to join the movement.

"Join us. That's what we want. We want somebody or the government to do something, you know, free Cuba, do something for these political people over there, the prisoners. They've been in jail for 60 years, 50 years. I mean, it's so unfair what is happening," Borges said.

The caravan concluded at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, where a concert was held in support of Cuba.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.