Bradenton police break up large teen gathering along Riverwalk

BRADENTON, Fla. — Hundreds of teens gathered along the Bradenton Riverwalk Saturday night before police shut down parts of the area and dispersed the crowd to prevent safety issues and business disruptions.

According to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), officers received advance notice of a planned “teen takeover” and increased staffing and patrol resources before the gathering began.

Police said between 250 and 300 young people gathered along the Riverwalk area during the evening.

Officers temporarily closed Rossi Park and the Skate Park while working to disperse the crowd.

Authorities said some members of the group crossed busy roadways and attempted to gather near gas stations and other businesses.

With assistance from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, officers prevented the group from entering or overtaking businesses in the area. Officials said the crowd dispersed without any serious incidents.

Police said no major crimes were reported, but the gathering created safety concerns for those involved and others in the area.

In a statement, BPD said, "Parents: Please know where your teens are, know who they're with, and talk with them about making good decisions. A night out with friends shouldn't end with someone getting hurt - or worse."