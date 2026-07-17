News to Know for July 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Bradenton this morning as part of our community show. We learned all about the area's history, stopped by some local attractions, and spoke to residents about what it's like to live there. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay, and who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

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News to Know

President Donald Trump claims new documents show widespread vulnerabilities in US election security: In a Thursday address, Trump announced he would declassify intelligence that purported to show "shocking" vulnerabilities in U.S. election infrastructure.



In a Thursday address, Trump announced he would declassify intelligence that purported to show "shocking" vulnerabilities in U.S. election infrastructure. 4,000 residents without power in Pinellas after storms: About 4,000 residents in Pinellas County were without power Friday after storms moved through the area, utility officials said. WFTS

Tampa towing company sued over $250 fee charged before county's required 48-hour waiting period: A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges a Tampa towing company repeatedly charged drivers a $250 fee in violation of a Hillsborough County ordinance and that more than 1,000 people may have been affected.



A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges a Tampa towing company repeatedly charged drivers a $250 fee in violation of a Hillsborough County ordinance and that more than 1,000 people may have been affected. Two teens in stolen vehicle rescued after trying to swim across Manatee River: MCSO: Two teenagers driving a stolen vehicle were arrested on Wednesday after trying to escape by swimming across the Manatee River, authorities said.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s this morning. Meteorologist Jason Adams says we'll see multiple rounds of showers through Monday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, June 17, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, July 17