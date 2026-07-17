Two teens in stolen vehicle rescued after trying to swim across Manatee River: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, FLA. — Two teenagers driving a stolen vehicle were arrested on Wednesday after trying to escape by swimming across the Manatee River, authorities said.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies were notified by the Largo Police Department that a white Toyota Camry had been reported and was spotted in the 8300 block of U.S. Highway 301 North.

Deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of Sonic, 8803 U.S. 301 North, and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled over a concrete median and into a nearby neighborhood. No vehicle pursuit, however, was initiated, authorities said.

Deputies later located the abandoned vehicle on 80th Avenue East and the MCSO Aviation and K-9 units were dispatched.

The Aviation Unit located the two suspects running toward the river, where they entered the water to avoid arrest, MCSO officials said.

One 17-year-old suspect began struggling in the water, so deputies used a small boat offered by a nearby resident to rescue the juvenile before taking him into custody.

North River Fire Rescue took a deputy by boat to the second suspect, also 17-years-old, in the river, where he was taken into custody.

During an interview with detectives, one suspect confessed to stealing the vehicle in Largo and committing multiple vehicle burglaries in that jurisdiction, MCSO officials said.

Both suspects face charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude, trespassing in a conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.

Additional charges are expected from the Largo Police Department.