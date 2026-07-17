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4,000 residents without power in Pinellas after storms

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PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — About 4,000 residents in Pinellas County were without power Friday after storms moved through the area, utility officials said.

The power outages were in the St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas, according to the Duke Energy website.

A strong line of thunderstorms was moving off the west coast of Florida and into the gulf Friday morning.

An area of low pressure off the coast is pumping moisture into the Bay area, which will continue throughout the weekend Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams said.

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