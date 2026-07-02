News to Know for July 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and people across the Tampa Bay area are gearing up to celebrate America's 250th birthday. There's no shortage of events to celebrate the holiday this weekend, from fireworks to festivals. If you haven't made any plans yet, there's still plenty of time to pick something from the dozens of events happening this weekend.

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News to Know

No headstone, no marker, no protection: Advocates say a new Florida law leaves unmarked graves at risk: To most people, the grassy field at College Hill Cemetery in Tampa looks like an empty lot. It's usually where people park to visit other parts of the cemetery.



To most people, the grassy field at College Hill Cemetery in Tampa looks like an empty lot. It's usually where people park to visit other parts of the cemetery. Tampa doctor urges caution as more patients turn to AI for medical advice: Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain covers medical news and she recently spoke with a local doctor who says he is seeing more and more people turning to artificial intelligence and social media for medical advice. WFTS

If fireworks are stressful, you're not alone: Advice for managing this July 4: We are just days away from America's 250th birthday, and many of us will spend the 4th of July celebrating with cookouts or even fireworks.



We are just days away from America's 250th birthday, and many of us will spend the 4th of July celebrating with cookouts or even fireworks. Active shooter training conference brings first responders to Lakeland to sharpen skills: When an active shooter situation unfolds, every second matters. That is why officers from across the country are in Lakeland, sharpening the skills they hope they will never have to use.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Today's storm pattern will be a lot like yesterday's. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see the heaviest coverage today from the Bay and I-4 corridors.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 2, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

During hurricane season, a lot of attention is given to stocking up on supplies, preparing your home, and having an evacuation plan. Something else that should be part of your routine is securing important documents and having them ready to go well ahead of a storm. Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury looks at what you need to be doing now to help ensure you're prepared.

Susan Solves It: Hurricane proof important documents

Things to Do this Thursday, July 2