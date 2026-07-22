News to Know for July 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, July 22, and on this day in 1933, Aviator Wiley Post completed the first solo flight around the world. Post finished the historical journey at Floyd Bennett Field in New York City after 7 days, 18 hours and 49 minutes.

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News to Know

New 50% tariffs on Canadian goods could raise prices on wine, dairy, clothing and more: A new 50% tariff on goods imported from Canada could raise prices on everyday items — from wine and dairy to clothing and construction materials — as soon as Aug. 19.



A new 50% tariff on goods imported from Canada could raise prices on everyday items — from wine and dairy to clothing and construction materials — as soon as Aug. 19. US military identifies 3rd US service member presumed dead after Iranian attacks in Jordan: Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, is believed to have been killed Friday during Iranian attacks that killed two other U.S. service members on a military base in Jordan. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5 billion as lawmakers grill him over request for more funding: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the Trump administration's $80 billion funding request as lawmakers from both parties pushed back.



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the Trump administration's $80 billion funding request as lawmakers from both parties pushed back. Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $743 million: There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday's drawing, according to USA Mega.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Calmer and quieter morning. Meteorologist Ally Blake says drier air settles over us for today and tomorrow.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new McAfee survey found many travelers are losing money to travel scams because they ignore warning signs while trying to book the cheapest deal. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying travel websites before booking, avoiding rushing into limited-time offers, and comparing listings to help spot scams before you pay.

Susan Solves It: Travel Scams

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 22