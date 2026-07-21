New 50% tariffs on Canadian goods could raise prices on wine, dairy, clothing and more

LUTZ, Fla. — A new 50% tariff on goods imported from Canada could raise prices on everyday items — from wine and dairy to clothing and construction materials — as soon as Aug. 19.

President Trump announced the tariff on Monday. The administration says Canada has unfairly discriminated against U.S. products, including alcohol, dairy and automobiles, and is citing the Tariff Act of 1930 as its legal authority.

Watch full report from Annette Gutierrez

Tariffs could drive up grocery prices

Abby Hall, a professor of economics at the University of Tampa, says the administration is leaning on an obscure part of that law.

"They're using a kind of unknown or an unused provision of a particular piece of legislation from the 1930s called the Smoot-Hawley Tariffs, or the Smoot-Hawley Act," Hall said.

That provision allows the government to impose tariffs on a country accused of discriminating against U.S. commerce. Because the law has rarely been used, Hall says the move could face significant legal challenges.

File/WFTS

"There's no legal precedent for implementing tariffs under this provision of the Act," Hall said. "This is very likely to be litigated, and litigated intensively. Whether or not it will hold up ultimately in court is an open question."

If the tariffs take effect, consumers could see higher prices on a wide range of Canadian imports, including wine, beer, dairy products, auto parts, furniture, clothing, sporting goods and construction materials. Products like oil, natural gas, fish and critical minerals are excluded.

"Tariffs are taxes, and taxes raise the prices of goods and services that consumers buy," Hall said. "So while tariffs may be discussed as a mechanism for punishing foreign producers or foreign governments, at the end of the day, U.S. consumers or U.S. companies that utilize Canadian goods would be paying more for those imported products. And that means more money out of your pocket, more money out of U.S. businesses' pocket for producing the same goods and services that they were, previously."

For families in the Tampa Bay area already stretched thin by inflation, the prospect of even higher prices is a source of real concern.

WFTS

Leah Palacio, a Lutz resident, said the timing couldn't be worse.

"It's unfortunate that things just keep going up, you know. Prices are already expensive. Living is already hard enough, and then with that, with an increase like that, it just makes things so much harder on everybody," Palacio said.

Palacio said the potential increase in alcohol prices is also frustrating.

"I mean that's unfortunate too, you know, the alcohol going up," Palacio said.

Many residents say they've already shifted their shopping habits to cope with rising costs. Jordan Flores, also a Lutz resident, said she and her family rely on discount grocery stores like Aldi to stretch their budgets — but even that strategy has its limits.

"That's why we've always shopped at Aldi because it's cheaper here and it's hard to find places that won't overcharge you, but I mean even Aldi is getting expensive," Flores said.

Flores, who turns 21 next year, said even modest price increases on alcohol are on her mind.

WFTS

"Dude, next year I'm going to be 21. What am I going to do? What am I going to do?" Flores said.

If negotiations between the U.S. and Canada do not change the plan, the tariffs could take effect within the next 30 days, which would be on August 19.



Share Your Story with Annette



If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.